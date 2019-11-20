NEW YORK — The reviews are biting: "mind-numbingly dull," "a huge dud" and "a frickin' joke."

Yet they're coming from an unusual place. Fox News Channel personalities are talking about the programming that the network has spent hours televising over the past week.

Fox's wall-to-wall coverage of the House's impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump is bumping up against their opinion hosts' attempts to minimize the proceedings.

In at least one case, a Fox personality asked viewers to turn it off.