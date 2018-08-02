FOX CROSSING, Wis. — A Fox Crossing officer is expected to return to work soon after being cleared in a fatal shooting.
Fox Crossing Police Chief Tim Seaver said Thursday that Officer Seely Moe was cleared to return to work after drug testing and a psychological evaluation.
Moe was put on administrative leave after he shot and killed Joshua Gomoll on the Fox Cities Trestle Trail in May. Moe and other officers were responding to a report that Gomoll was threatening people with a knife near Fritse Park.
The Appleton Post-Crescent reports the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office said Moe was justified in shooting Gomoll and that no charges would be filed.
Moe has been a Fox Crossing police officer for 15 years. A date has not been set for his return to work.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.