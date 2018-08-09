Fox 9 meteorologist Steve Frazier has died of pancreatic cancer.

Frazier, 50, had been diagnosed with the illness three years ago. True to his character, stayed positive through the ordeal.

“Steve was one-of-a-kind. Never a negative word passed by his lips — a true beacon of positivity,” the station said in a statement Wednesday. “He was a magnet for making new friends and delighted in his old friends.”

Frazier worked as weekend meteorologist and in other capacities at Channel 9 since 2012. Though his weather forecasts didn’t always bring the best news, “he was a one-man PR firm, making even the worst news somehow OK,” the statement said.

Frazier’s wit and humor allowed him to connect with thousands of viewers and legions who followed him on social media. Scores took to Facebook and Twitter to express their condolences. He openly shared his medical battle on his Facebook page.

“I had hope that his positive attitude would bring a miracle,” wrote Pam Stein on the Fox 9 Facebook page. “A great man and inspiration to all about living life to the fullest. Steve will be missed.”

Others posted heartfelt tributes and recalled some of his quirky and humorous moments on the air. One night he arrived on the set with a hanger still stuck in the back of his suit jacket. True to form, Frazier didn’t skip a beat and went on with his forecast while co-anchors Tim Blotz and Karen Scullen laughed uncontrollably.

A clip of the shtick posted March 28, 2015 on YouTube has been watched 2.6 million times.

In recent days Frazier told many friends that he was “at peace.”

“Steve made everyone who met him a better person,” the station’s statement said.