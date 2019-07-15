NEW YORK — Elizabeth Gabler, whose Fox 2000 produced acclaimed literary adaptations like "Life of Pi" and "Hidden Figures" before being axed in the aftermath of the Walt Disney Co. acquisition, has found a new home at Sony Pictures.

Sony on Monday announced a new production deal with the former Fox 2000 president and her entire Fox 2000 team. Gabler will develop and make movies for the studio in the new multiyear partnership.

HarperCollins is also part of the partnership. Gabler will be able to pull from the publisher's catalog for movie projects.

Fox 2000 had been expected to be retained by Disney after its acquisition of 20th Century Fox, but became one of the most high-profile casualties of the deal. Films produced by Fox 2000 include "The Devil Wears Prada" and "The Fault in Our Stars."