SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Rickie Fowler birdied two of his final four holes and overcame a bizarre triple bogey on the 11th hole at rainy TPC Scottsdale to win the Phoenix Open on Sunday.

Leading by five, Fowler took a 7 on the par-4 11th after a chip shot skipped across the green and into the water and a second ball rolled into the water on its own.

Branden Grace took the lead with consecutive birdies, but hit his tee shot into the water on the drivable par-4 17th for a bogey.

Fowler had two-putt birdies on Nos. 15 and 17, then got up-and-down on the 18th for par.

He shot 3-over 74 to finish at 17-under 267 for his fifth PGA Tour victory and second in seven tries with a 54-hole lead. Grace closed with a 69 to finish two shots back.

EUROPEAN TOUR

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Dustin Johnson won the Saudi International, closing with a 3-under 67 for a two-stroke victory over Li Haotong of China.

Johnson, the American star ranked No. 3 in the world, birdied the final two holes at Royal Greens to reach 19-under 261. Li, tied with Johnson after a third-round 62, finished with a 69.

England's Tom Lewis was third at 16 under after a 65. American Bryson Dechambeau, the winner last week in Dubai, closed with a 65 to tie for sixth at 11 under.

WEB.COM TOUR

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Mark Anderson won the rain-delayed Country Club de Bogota Championship for his second Web.com Tour title, playing 27 holes in 5 under Sunday for a four-stroke victory over Drew Weaver.

Anderson completed a third-round 66 and shot 67 in the final round to finish at 17-under 266 on the Fundadores Course. The 32-year-old former South Carolina player also won the tour's 2013 BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Weaver also closed with a 67.

SUNSHINE TOUR

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Louis de Jager parred the first hole of a playoff with Trevor Fisher Jr. to win the Eye of Africa PGA Championship for his fifth Sunshine Tour title.

De Jager closed with a 1-under 71 and Fisher shot 69 to finish at 12-under 276. The South African players waited out a two-hour storm delay before returning to par-4 18th for the playoff.

De Jager is 3 for 3 in playoffs.