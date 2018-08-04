NEWPORT, Tenn. — A truck load of boxes filled with frozen chicken nuggets spilled in a Tennessee town, covering an intersection in mounds of nuggets, following an accident involving a train and a tractor-trailer.
Newport resident Linda Witson described the scene Friday as "chicken nuggets for blocks," WVLT-TV reported.
The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency says the refrigerated trailer was carrying a full load of Tyson Chicken Nuggets when the collision occurred.
Officials say no injuries were reported. The intersection was shut down for several hours as crews cleaned up the mess.
