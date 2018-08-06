HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. — A fourth person has died from injuries sustained in a car crash a week ago that went unnoticed overnight in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire.
State police say 19-year-old Daniel Petruzzelli, of Manchester, died Saturday. He was a passenger in a car that went off Route 88 and crashed into a stand of trees. Authorities believe the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 28, but it wasn't discovered until nearly noon the next day because the car was hidden by thick vegetation.
The driver and two other passengers were found dead at the scene.
