No back-to-backs ... yet

The Lynx have four WNBA titles in seven seasons but are trying to repeat for the first time. The results of their past seven seasons:

Year Round Opponent Champion? Series

2011 Finals Atlanta Dream Yes Won 3-0

2012 Finals Indiana Fever No Lost 3-1

2013 Finals Atlanta Dream Yes Won 3-0

2014 Semifinals Phoenix Mercury No Lost 2-1

2015 Finals Indiana Fever Yes Won 3-2

2016 Finals L.A. Sparks No Lost 3-2

2017 Finals L.A. Sparks Yes Won 3-2