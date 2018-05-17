No back-to-backs ... yet
The Lynx have four WNBA titles in seven seasons but are trying to repeat for the first time. The results of their past seven seasons:
Year Round Opponent Champion? Series
2011 Finals Atlanta Dream Yes Won 3-0
2012 Finals Indiana Fever No Lost 3-1
2013 Finals Atlanta Dream Yes Won 3-0
2014 Semifinals Phoenix Mercury No Lost 2-1
2015 Finals Indiana Fever Yes Won 3-2
2016 Finals L.A. Sparks No Lost 3-2
2017 Finals L.A. Sparks Yes Won 3-2
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Minneapolis
Super Bowl LII operations chief among 3 finalists to run U.S. Bank Stadium
MSFA will vote Friday after recommendation made.
Twins
Acuna gets big hit as Braves score 3 in 8th, beat Cubs 4-1
Ronald Acuna Jr. drove in Ozzie Albies with the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning to send the Atlanta Braves past the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Whalen's juggling act a success so far
The Lynx guard is also focused on recruiting for her Gophers women's basketball program. "I don't know who could turn down the opportunity to play with Lindsay," recruit Sara Scalia of Stillwater said.
Gophers
Lindsay Whalen's first recruit Sara Scalia talks Gophers
Stillwater junior guard and U recruit Sara Scalia talks about new Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen
Twins
Hartman: Molitor encouraged by Twins' progress
After a rough start to the 2018 season, Twins Manager Paul Molitor sees signs of improvement and a still-close AL Central race.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.