legendary teams

Four other great Minnesota boys' basketball teams

Edina, 1967

With a cast featuring Bob Zender, Jeff Wright, Jay Kiedrowski and Kurt Schellhas, the 1967 Hornets won their second of three straight state titles with arguably its best lineup during that stretch. Finished 27-0, extending an unbeaten streak to 54 games that reached 69 the next year, still the longest in state history.

Minneapolis North, 1995

The first of three consecutive state championship teams was the only one to go undefeated (30-0). Khalid El-Amin and Jabbar Washington led the Polars to a 54-52 victory over Staples-Motley in the first Sweet 16 state championship game. They won despite missing starters Ozzie Lockhart and Chris Rainey because of academic issues.

Hopkins, 2009

The 2009 Class 4A state champs might have been the Royals' best. It started with Royce White, still considered one of the most talented players Minnesota has produced. The Royals, 31-0 that year, also had C Mike Broghammer (Notre Dame), Raymond Cowels (Santa Clara) and Trent Lockett (Arizona State). Fifth starter Marcus Williams played football at North Dakota State and in the NFL.

DeLaSalle, 2014

The 2014 Islanders won the third of their six straight Class 3A state titles. Though they didn't finish undefeated (26-3), their talent was remarkable: Reid Travis, who went on to Stanford and Kentucky; Jarvis Johnson, who committed to Minnesota before a heart ailment sidelined his career; Sacar Anim (Marquette), and Geno Crandall (North Dakota and Gonzaga). Current Gopher Gabe Kalscheur was a sophomore on that team and Goanar Mar (George Mason) was a junior.

Jim Paulsen