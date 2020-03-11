The Gophers will be represented by eight wrestlers in next week’s NCAA championships at U.S. Bank Stadium after four received at-large bids on Tuesday.

Patrick McKee (125 pounds), Bailee O’Reilly (165), Owen Webster (184) and Hunter Ritter (197) all made the national tournament after falling short of qualifying in last weekend’s Big Ten tournament. The NCAA Division I wrestling committee used a variety of selection criteria to select 28 at-large spots for the national tournament, which runs March 19-21.

Four Gophers qualified for the NCAAs with their finishes in the Big Ten meet: Gable Steveson, first at heavyweight; Brayton Lee, fourth at 149; Devin Skatzka, fifth at 174; and Mitch McKee, sixth at 141.

The NCAA tournament’s brackets will be announced at 5 p.m. Wednesday and streamed on NCAA.com.

Randy Johnson