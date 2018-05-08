A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives, raising to 10 the number of senior managers to leave the company as it continues to overhaul its upper ranks amid widespread allegations of harassment and discrimination against female employees.

Together, the departing executives oversee some of the most important business categories and highest-profile departments at the world’s largest sports footwear and apparel company.

In a companywide address last week, Mark Parker, Nike’s CEO, apologized to employees and said that departures related to the company’s broad investigation into workplace behavior would be completed by this week.

Inside Nike, the new departures may provide more reassurance to employees seeking signs that Parker is trying to address the workplace problems that have plagued the company in recent years.

The moves come a little more than a week after the New York Times, using interviews with more than 50 current and former Nike employees, reported about women’s complaints of being marginalized, harassed and thwarted in their careers at the company, and about indignities that included humiliating visits to strip clubs and unwanted kisses. Many of those interviewed said when they took their grievances to human resources, they seemed to not be taken seriously.