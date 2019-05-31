Four metro counties and community groups will partner for the first time to help people resolve misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor warrants.

Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota and Washington counties are taking part in the event, but judges can handle warrants issued anywhere across Minnesota. County attorneys, public defenders and community correction staff will provide advice on legal issues.

“Resolution Day” will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Washington Technology Magnet School, 1495 Rice St., in St. Paul. People with felony warrants will be turned away.

Previous warrant resolution days have been held by each county, but organizers this year wanted to “get more results with less resources,” said Elizer Darris, who works to reduce mass incarceration.

The event will include representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota, the St. Paul City Attorney’s Office, NAACP Minneapolis and Pueblos de Lucha y Esperanza.

“We want this to be a safe place where people won’t fear arrest,” Darris said. “This was an extraordinary logistical feat to get all the parties together.”

Hmong and Spanish interpreters and child care workers will be available, and lunch will be provided, said Darris.

If you’re uncertain whether you have a warrant, you can find out at aclu-mn.org/en/warrantday.

“We want to bring people out of the shadows and back into mainstream life,” Darris said. “These events have helped thousands of people in past years.”