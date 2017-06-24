One man was arrested after three people were shot and wounded during an altercation in Little Canada early Saturday, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

A customer in a restaurant near the intersection of Rice Street and Demont Avenue called officers about 1:58 a.m. to report a disorderly party on Demont. Squads then responded after they received another call of a shooting in the area, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. John Eastham.

Officers arrested a man whom they believe is the sole suspect in the shooting.

"We do not believe that there are any other suspects at large," Eastham said.

The three people injured were taken to area hospitals, some using their own transportation. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Eastham said he did not know whether they were intended targets or related to the suspect.

Surrounding businesses are expected to be open Saturday and Sunday, he said.