St. Paul police have arrested three adults and a teenager in an armed robbery turned sexual assault early Tuesday morning that authorities are calling an "unconscionable" crime.

Officers were dispatched to a parking lot near Raspberry Island at 2 a.m. on a report of a robbery and sexual assault.

There, police found two teenage boys ages 15 and 16, and two 18-year-old women who said they were in a parking lot near Raspberry Island when they were approached by four men. One of them brandished a gun and demanded that the four get on the ground and hand over their valuables.

After the four complied, the women were forced into a nearby vehicle that belonged to one of the victims, and were sexually assaulted by at least one of the suspects. The four suspects then fled on foot.

Police then searched the area and spoke to witnesses, who "provided crucial information that allowed the investigation to move forward quickly," according to St. Paul police.

Officers shared the information with nearby agencies, and a short time later West St. Paul police arrested three suspects in an unrelated robbery who matched the descriptions of those in the Raspberry Island incident. Investigators then identified a fourth suspect arrested around noon Tuesday. The suspects are ages 20, 19, 18 and 16. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they are charged.

St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster said that although the four are under arrest, the investigation continues.

"The idea that there are people who would prey on our youth in such a personal way is unconscionable," he said. "This is a disgusting crime and we will do everything in our power to hold the suspects accountable."

Ernster, who has a teenage daughter, said "you can't help but feel the rage" of the victims' parents.

"I can't help but put myself where her parents are feeling," he said. "We do this on all types of crimes, but the personal type of crime this is and the personal way they were victimized, unconscionable is the only way to describe it. It's just unbelievable."