Four men were arrested on gun charges Saturday in three separate incidents of shots fired near busy Cinco de Mayo celebrations in St. Paul.

No one was injured, but one minor and three adults were booked on allegations related to possessing firearms and ammunition. The incidents all occurred late in the afternoon, according to St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders.

A 17-year-old was booked when an officer saw him fire into a crowd. He was being held late Saturday on suspicion of an ineligible person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

That incident occurred on the 200 block of Congress Street on the city’s West Side. Near the same area on Wood Street, an officer saw a 21-year-old man fire a gun near a crowd and run before police caught him.

Linders said that man was in possession of a .380-caliber handgun with the serial number scratched off and no permit to carry the gun.

Then two people were arrested after another incident with a firearm on the 300 block of Robert Street, Linders said. He didn’t have details on that incident.