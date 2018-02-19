Authorities said Monday they do not expect foul play in the death of a pregnant woman whose body was found in a northern Minnesota forest more than two weeks after she was last seen.

The body of 27-year-old Kara Blevins was located about 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the Chippewa National Forest in Shingobee Township, not far from her hometown of Akeley, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Blevins was last seen about 5 p.m. Feb. 2 walking along a road in Akeley, on the border of Cass and Hubbard counties, according to a state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime alert.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said Monday there was “no indication at the scene of any crime.”

The discovery occurred after someone walking a dog came upon some human tracks, Burch said. Authorities were notified, and a sheriff’s deputy located Blevins’ body, he said.

Burch said he could receive preliminary autopsy findings within a day or two that could offer some insight into Blevins’ death.

Extensive investigations and searches by ground and air had been conducted in the days following her disappearance.

Authorities said they were concerned for her welfare because temperatures were below freezing, she was pregnant and she did not have a phone, car, money or extra clothing.