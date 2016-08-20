More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
As high-rise fire investigation continues, community buries its dead
Fire officials have said that a preliminary investigation indicates the blaze in a Cedar-Riverside high-rise was accidental.
Local
5th person to die in Minneapolis fire was 32-year-old man
Authorities have identified the fifth person who died in an apartment fire in Minneapolis.
Local
Dr. John "Jack" Patrick Delaney stumbled into medicine, but it became his passion
The Minnesota medical community is mourning the loss of Dr. John Patrick "Jack" Delaney, a St. Paul native who stumbled into medicine and developed into…
Local
Bloomington to decide whether to move ahead with proposed community center at Valley View Park
Neighbors have pushed back at the city's choice of Valley View Park as the spot for an updated community facility.
Minneapolis
Four victims identified as families, survivors gather to process tragedy
Relatives identified three of the five victims.