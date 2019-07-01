The world's existing power plants, industrial plants, buildings and cars are already numerous enough to commit the Earth to an unacceptable level of warming, according to new research published Monday.

This fossil fuel infrastructure merely needs to continue operating over the course of its expected lifetime, and the world will emit more than 650 billion tons of carbon dioxide, more than enough to dash chances of limiting the Earth's warming to a rise of 1.5 degrees C. (or 2.7 degrees F.) That's a level of warming that has become increasingly accepted as a scientific line-in-the-sand.

And it gets worse: Proposals and plans are afoot for additional coal plants and other infrastructure that would add another nearly 200 billion tons of emissions to that total. Some of these are now under construction. In other words, human societies would need not only to cancel all such pending projects but also timeout existing projects early, in order to bring emissions down adequately.

'No new emitting'

"1.5°C carbon budgets allow for no new emitting infrastructure and require substantial changes to the lifetime or operation of already existing energy infrastructure," concluded the study in Nature by Dan Tong of the University of California-Irvine and colleagues from that institution, Tsinghua University in China, Stanford and the industry-monitoring group CoalSwarm.

The globe currently emits more than 36 billion tons of carbon dioxide annually from fossil fuel burning and cement manufacturing, based on 2017 figures from the Global Carbon Project. An additional roughly 5 billion tons are contributed through land use changes, most prominently deforestation. Thus, in total, humanity is causing more than 41 billion tons of carbon dioxide to enter the atmosphere each year.

The most recent estimate of the so-called carbon budget is that since the beginning of 2018, we can only emit between 420 and 580 billion tons at most if we want to ensure a 50 to 66% chance of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees C. That amounts to between 10 and 14 years at current emissions, with one year, 2018, already used up and another, 2019, halfway gone.

For 2 degrees C., the budget is between 1,170 and 1,500 billion tons, representing about 28 to 36 years of current emissions. But it is important to note that, although emissions appeared to flatten briefly several years ago, they are now on the rise again.

So what the new study is saying is that existing infrastructure translates into about 16 years of current emissions just on its own, with another roughly five years in the pipeline in the form of currently planned infrastructure.

Other recent research on the subject of fossil fuel infrastructure has not reached such a dire verdict — but the new study contends that it contains the latest, and most plausible, estimates. Its figures for existing fossil fuel infrastructure are for 2018.

Ken Caldeira, a professor at the Carnegie Institution for Science at Stanford and one of the study's authors, noted that about a decade ago, he and his colleagues performed a similar study. And at that time, they found good news — that the world was only committed to about 1.2 degrees C. of warming.

China and India

In other words, much has changed in the past 10 years or so, and not in a good way for the planet's future.

"A decade ago, we found, there's not enough infrastructure, and now, over the past decade, we have built enough stuff," Caldeira said. "And a lot of that stuff that was built, was built in Asia — the rise of China and to a lesser extent India and the other southeast Asian countries, are the biggest change in direction regarding amount of infrastructure."