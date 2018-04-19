Fortune Magazine released its fifth annual list of who it deems the "World's 50 Greatest Leaders," and for the first time, there's not a single name at the top of the list. Rather than naming a CEO, a pope or a baseball executive to top the annual ranking, Fortune named a group — "the students" at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and others around the country whose "courage, tenacity and sheer eloquence" led the massive March for Our Lives event and other initiatives that could finally propel U.S. action on gun control.

It's not the only group on this year's list: The MeToo movement (No. 3). The gymnasts and their allies (No. 22), for their stories of sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. The West Virginia teachers (No. 31), who sparked protests in other states. While Fortune has often named pairs of individuals (Bill and Melinda Gates, first female U.S. Army Rangers Kristen Griest and Shaye Haver) or groups of leaders (three co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, four national co-chairs of the Women's March on Washington), naming a movement or a faceless group appears to be something new.

"That says something important about the nature of modern leadership," Fortune's Alan Murray wrote. "We live at a time when the captains of business and government are being taken on by surging currents of social media-fed sentiment." He points to the recently published book "New Power: How Power Works in Our Hyperconnected World" as a way of explanation: Top-down hierarchies where power is centralized in the hands of a few is ceding ground to "new power" that is "bottom-up, participatory, peer-driven." Leaders who are "best able to channel the participatory energy of those around them — for the good, for the bad, and for the trivial," the book's authors write, are the ones who will do well in the future.

While there are still plenty of CEOs on the list — General Motors's Mary Barra (No. 11), Apple's Tim Cook (No. 14), JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon (No. 33) — other new chief executives were selected for power that extends well beyond the walls of their firms. Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier (No. 5) was named for stepping down from President Donald Trump's advisory panel after Trump's tepid response to the violence in Charlottesville, Va., last year; "not long ago, no CEO would have dared to throw himself into the midst of such a controversy, with no direct relevance to his business," Murray writes. Delta's Ed Bastian (No. 50) received kudos for sticking to principles even after Georgia lawmakers took away a tax break following his decision to end a National Rifle Association discount; Bastian wrote in a letter to employees that "our values are not for sale."

The list, by its nature, is arbitrary — Fortune solicits nominations from experts — but it largely is shaped by editors with a thematic eye, this year at least, toward people who are "navigating this challenge" of a more participatory form of leadership. The list changes dramatically each year.

Still, it's an interesting snapshot of the year's leadership themes, the unsung heroes doing powerful work and some of the most influential forces driving change across industries, institutions and geographies.