Fortune Gordien, who was born in Spokane, Wash. and raised in Minneapolis, was a three-time U.S. Olympian and world-record holder in the discus.

After graduating from Minneapolis Roosevelt High School, Gordien attended the University of Minnesota. During his time at the University, he won three NCAA discus titles.

The 6-foot, 220-pound Gordien won six national AAU discus titles and was on the 1948, 1952 and 1956 U.S. Olympic teams.

He won a bronze medal at the 1948 games, placed fourth in 1952 and won a silver medal in 1956.

On Aug. 25, 1953, at a national AAU track and field meet in Los Angeles, he threw the discus 194 feet, 6 inches — a world record that stood for 10 years.

In an interview with the Minneapolis Tribune in 1973, Gordien said, "I don't remember myself as anybody great, I just remember myself as an athlete who had some good days and some bad ones."

FORTUNE GORDIEN

Class: 1958.

Sport: Track and field.

Teams: Gophers, three U.S. Olympic teams.