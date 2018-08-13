FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The (Fort Wayne) News-Sentinel has cut seven of its eight newsroom employees but says it will maintain its website and a page within The Journal Gazette six days a week.
News-Sentinel Publisher Michael Christman told The Journal Gazette the cuts made Friday were "a business decision, based on the current state of the industry, on how the News-Sentinel was going to move forward."
Columnist Kevin Leininger was the only newsroom employee retained. Laid-off reporter Tom Davis told WANE-TV that those eliminated were given severance packages and continued health care coverage.
The News-Sentinel eliminated its six-day afternoon print edition last October.
The News-Sentinel is owned by Wheeling, West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers. It has a joint operating agreement with The Journal Gazette for business-side operations such as advertising and circulation.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.