ST. PAUL, Minn. — A popular Minnesota state park will remain closed through Memorial Day weekend and the month of June.

The Department of Natural Resources says Fort Snelling State Park will remain closed because of flooding and damage from a hefty winter snowpack and heavy spring rains.

The park is located at the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The park is one of Minnesota's busiest parks and a popular destination for hikers, bikers and birders.

Fort Snelling State Park manager Kelli Bruns says people are eager to enjoy nature now that spring has arrived, but making sure the park is safe for staff and visitors is critical before opening.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the park was closed March 25 as rivers began to rise.