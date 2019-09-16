ST. PAUL, Minn. — Fort Snelling State Park is finally reopening after a long shutdown for repairing damage caused by flooding this spring.

The park sits at the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and is normally one of Minnesota's busiest state parks. It reopens at 8 a.m. Tuesday after having been closed since March.

While the park is subject to frequent flooding, it had never before been closed to the public for so long due to flood damage.

Rising rivers from a hefty winter snowpack and heavy spring rains caused substantial damage to buildings, roads, and the main water supply line at the park. Extensive road improvements have been completed and the drinking water supply has been restored.