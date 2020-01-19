NEW YORK — Jack Forrest had a season-high 23 points as Columbia beat Cornell 75-61 in an Ivy League opener on Saturday night.
Mike Smith had 15 points and seven rebounds for Columbia (6-11). Tai Bibbs added 12 points and Randy Brumant had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Lions.
Terrance McBride had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Big Red (3-11). Jimmy Boeheim added 14 points.
The teams complete their season home-and-home next Saturday with Columbia visiting Cornell.
