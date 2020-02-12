LONDON — Formula One's governing body on Wednesday postponed the Chinese Grand Prix that was due to be staged in Shanghai in April due to the viral outbreak in the country.
Organizers will study potential alternative dates for later in the year "should the situation improve," F1 said in a statement.
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
Two Ohio State University football players were booked into jail early Wednesday on charges of rape and kidnapping, police said.
Message received: Wild heeds GM, shuts out Vegas in first game after Zucker deal
Bruce Boudreau didn't need to relay to his players General Manager Bill Guerin's warning that others will join Jason Zucker on the move if theWild packs in its playoff push.
Wild GM Guerin: 'If there is quit, there will be more trades'
The first trade of General Manager Bill Guerin's tenure centered on obtaining future assets. But that doesn't mean Guerin is scrapping the Wild's playoff push. "If there is quit, there will be more trades," he said.
