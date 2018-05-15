SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Prosecutors say a former YMCA employee in Missouri has been sentenced for receiving and distributing child pornography over the internet.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says 28-year-old Benjamin Goodwin of Springfield was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison without parole.
Goodwin had been employed as a childcare worker at the Springfield YMCA at the time of the offense. A forensic examination recovered dozens of message exchanges with others, including a picture Goodwin transmitted of one of the children he had supervised at the YMCA.
Goodwin had worked at the YMCA for more than a decade. He also worked as a special education paraprofessional.
The court also ordered Goodwin to 10 years of supervised release after he serves his prison term.
