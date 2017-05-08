The former principal of a Woodbury high school pleaded guilty Monday to stealing school funds for personal use.

Aaron John Harper, who resigned abruptly in November 2014 from his job at East Ridge High School amid a police investigation, pleaded guilty to one count of theft by swindle. The Washington County attorney’s office dismissed two other counts in an agreement that could mean jail time for Harper and hold him accountable for restitution.

Judge B. William Ekstrum set sentencing for Aug. 24.

Harper, now 41, appeared briefly in a near-empty Washington County courtroom with his attorney, Peter Wold. The former principal acknowledged spending school money to buy softball equipment for youth teams unrelated to the school and taking money from a school “slush fund” for personal use.

When Wold asked Harper whether the school money “provided a personal financial benefit to you,” Harper said yes.

Harper was the first principal at East Ridge, a new high school that opened on Woodbury’s border with Cottage Grove. When he resigned from the South Washington County school district, he didn’t address the allegations against him. He wrote that he was leaving the school “due to personal and professional choices.”

The theft by swindle conviction, a felony, relates to money stolen between May 2013 through July 2014.