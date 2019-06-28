A former NBA scout who worked with the Timberwolves and built a career in the NBA after he was jailed for rape in New York, according to a report from the website Deadspin.

Pete Philo, who worked with the Wolves from 2005 to '13 and rose to the position of international scouting director, was convicted of rape in 2000 and served eight months in prison in Saratoga County, N.Y., for having sex with a 15-year-old girl when he was 26.

Philo was able to gain entry into NBA scouting circles by composing a misleading résumé and background and because most court orders of the case were sealed, the report said. The report said it was unclear if Philo's employment in the NBA came as a result of "shoddy" background checks or teams turning a blind eye to Philo's past.

When reached, the Wolves did not have a comment about the report. Philo was let go by the Wolves in 2013 when Flip Saunders took over basketball operations.

CHRIS HINE