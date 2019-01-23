MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has a new job as executive director of the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission.

The commission announced Wednesday that Kleefisch had been sworn into the post on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Kleefisch served eight years as lieutenant governor under Gov. Scott Walker before losing re-election in November.

The commission she's leading was created by Congress in 2017 to lead commemorative and educational efforts surrounding the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote. Kleefisch had been one of 14 appointed members of the commission.

The 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote was ratified on June 4, 1919, and was added to the Constitution and women were granted the right to vote on Aug. 26, 1920.

The commission has a $3 million budget that will expire in April 2021.