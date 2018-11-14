WARSAW, Poland — Former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska says she is retiring from tennis after a 13-year career.
The 29-year-old Pole, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 2, says she is "no longer able to train and play the way I used to."
Radwanska won 20 WTA titles in her career. She reached the Wimbledon final in 2012, losing to Serena Williams in three sets. Radwanska also reached the semifinals at the All England Club in 2013 and '15, as well as reaching the French Open semifinals in 2014 and '16.
Radwanska says she's not leaving tennis completely, adding "it's time for new challenges, new ideas, equally as exciting as those on the tennis court, I hope."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Predators may have NHL's best goalie combo on, off ice
Pekka Rinne is off to an even better start than last season when he finally won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goalie, and backup Juuse Saros ranks among the league's top 10 for victories.
High Schools
Going where? Today's expected early signings for Minnesota preps
Wednesday is the first day of the NCAA early signing period, when athletes in all sports except football can sign binding letters of intent.
Twins
Japan beats MLB All-Stars 6-5 to clinch exhibition series
Takuya Kai hit a go-ahead double off Dan Otero in the eighth inning, capping a comeback from a four-run deficit that led Japan over the MLB All-Stars 6-5 Wednesday and clinched the six-game exhibition series 4-1.
Sports
Djokovic overcomes illness to beat Zverev at ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic overcame an illness — and Alexander Zverev — to earn a second straight win at the ATP Finals.
Gophers
Rutgers coach Stringer joins 1,000 career win club
As the red and white confetti rained down on the court to celebrate C. Vivian Stringer's 1,000th career victory, the Hall of Fame coach took a moment to soak it all in.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.