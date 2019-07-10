Matt Cullen, the former Moorhead High School and St. Cloud State standout, announced in a video Wednesday that he's retiring from the National Hockey League at age 42.

"The relationships I've built over all these years are the most important things I'll take with me," said Cullen, who played most recently for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Cullen played for the Wild from 2010-2013 and again for the 2017-18 season. The final season in Minnesota was sandwiched between two stints with the Penguins, for whom he had seven goals and 13 assists in 71 games last season.

He finished his career with 266 goals in 1,516 games.

In a four-minute video, Cullen started off by saying, "You already know that I've been around a long time."

The video went on the show career highlights before Cullen, who played for eight NHL teams, added: "Right now, there's only one more part of my story left to write -- the end."

You can watch the video here: