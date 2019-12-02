ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is now a member of the U.S. Naval Academy's Board of Visitors.
Spicer was sworn in Monday during a board meeting in Annapolis, Maryland.
The board reviews the state of morale and discipline at the academy and its curriculum and fiscal affairs. It includes members of Congress.
Spicer holds a master's degree from the Naval War College in Rhode Island. He served as press secretary for President Donald Trump when he came into office. He resigned from the job in July 2017.
The president announced he was nominating Spicer to serve on the board in July.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Court sides with Congress in battle for Trump's bank records
A federal appeals court in New York has upheld the legality of congressional subpoenas seeking President Donald Trump's banking records but said sensitive personal information should be protected.
National
Clarification: Election 2020-Biden Fundraising story
In a story Dec. 2, The Associated Press reported that Joe Biden raised $15.6 million for his Democratic presidential bid over the months of July, August, and September. The story should have noted that while the former vice president's campaign reported raising that much money, he also issued $400,000 in refunds, which lowered his net haul for the quarter to $15.2 million.
National
N.D. firm that boasts about border wall building gets contract
A North Dakota company that has long claimed it can build a U.S.-Mexico border wall cheaper and faster than competitors has been awarded a contract to construct a portion of the structure in Yuma, Arizona.
National
Tests show more SW Wisconsin wells contaminated
Additional tests show more southwestern Wisconsin wells are contaminated with manure.
National
To save Everglades, guardians fight time - and climate
Grabbing a clump of vegetation to steady herself, Tiffany Troxler gingerly slides her feet along the makeshift boardwalk as she ventures out into the marsh. The boards sag, dipping her up to her knees in the tea-colored water.