FARGO, N.D. — A former West Fargo teacher has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for sex-related crimes involving male students.
Thirty-seven-year-old Shannon Moser, of Moorhead, Minnesota, was charged in June and resigned from Liberty Middle School. She pleaded guilty in August to six charges of sexual misconduct.
Authorities say Moser sexually assaulted boys and sent them nude photos and videos through social media.
She'll be on supervised probation for five years after her prison time and must register as a sexual offender.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Pringles sells Thanksgiving-flavored chips for limited time
Those who crave the tastes of Thanksgiving no longer have to wait for the meal to be cooked.
National
Fox's Hannity speaks onstage at Trump campaign rally
Sean Hannity spoke from the stage of President Donald Trump's last midterm election rally on Monday, after Fox News Channel and its most popular personality had insisted all day that he wouldn't.
National
WHAT TO WATCH: After turbulent campaign, it's up to voters
Tweetstorms and a trade war. Kanye in the Oval Office. Kavanaugh in the hearing room.
National
Baldwin faces challenge from staunch Trump supporter Vukmir
Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race pits one of the most liberal members of Congress against a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.
National
Michigan, North Dakota weigh bringing legal pot to Midwest
Voters in Michigan and North Dakota will decide Tuesday whether to legalize recreational marijuana, which would make them the first states in the Midwest to do so and would put conservative neighboring states on notice.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.