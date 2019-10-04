BOSTON — The former owner of a California wine business is returning to court to be sentenced for his role in the college admissions scheme.

Fifty-three-year-old Agustin Huneeus, of San Francisco, is scheduled to appear in Boston's federal court Friday. He pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

Authorities say Huneeus paid $50,000 to rig his daughter's SAT exam and agreed to pay $250,000 to bribe her way into the University of Southern California. He was arrested before finishing the deal, and his daughter was not admitted.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 15 months in prison and a $95,000 fine. His lawyers say he deserves two months and a fine.

Huneeus has said he's ashamed and sees that his actions represent "the worst sort of entitlement."