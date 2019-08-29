It gives me no particular joy to report that ex-Viking Blair Walsh, who kicked for Seattle in 2017 but was out of the NFL last season, does not seem to be seizing his third chance after being added recently to the Falcons camp roster.

I cannot confirm the distance of a Walsh attempt captured on video from Tuesday's practice by ESPN's Vaughn McClure, but I do know that it missed wide left.

That was just one of four kicks Walsh reportedly missed in practice Tuesday. He still has Thursday's preseason game to atone.

But Walsh has Falcons fans (and maybe even owner Arthur Blank) thinking fondly of Matt Bryant, the 44-year-old kicker who made 95% of his field goals last season for Atlanta and 88.7% over the last decade but was cut in February.

As a reminder: The Vikings and Falcons meet in Week 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium, a mere 10 days from now. Neither team's kicking situation is anywhere near settled.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. mrand@startribune.com