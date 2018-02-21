MADISON, Wis. — A former student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has pleaded guilty to five felonies stemming from a string of alleged assaults around campus.
Alec Cook said little during Wednesday's hearing, which included guilty pleas to three counts of third-degree sexual assault. He also pleaded guilty to strangulation and stalking charges.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports the hearing largely resolved a case that had been set for seven trials involving 11 alleged victims in 2015 and 2016.
The 21-year-old Cook, of Edina, Minnesota, faces up to 10 years in prison or extended supervision on the sexual assault convictions alone.
Cook was expelled from the university in June.
