MADISON, Wis. — Former University of Wisconsin Chancellor Donna Shalala has won a seat in Congress.
Shalala will represent southern Florida's 27th Congressional District which includes the communities of Coral Gables and Miami Beach. Shalala, running as a Democrat, defeated Republican Maria Salazar, a former broadcast journalist.
Shalala was Madison chancellor from 1988 to 1993 and the first female leader of a Big Ten university.
