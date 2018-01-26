SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Police in Puerto Rico have charged a former U.S. Olympic volleyball player from Louisiana in the 2016 death of her young daughter.
Authorities said Friday that Kim Willoughby is accused of murder and child abuse. No further details were immediately available.
It was not immediately clear if Willoughby had an attorney.
Police had said in 2016 that Willoughby told them her 3-year-old daughter slipped in the shower and died after hitting her head.
Willoughby had played in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and won a silver medal. She later played with a team in Puerto Rico.
