BILLINGS, Mont. — Former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has taken a job at an investment company after leaving the Trump administration amid unresolved ethics investigations.

North Carolina-based Artillery One announced Monday that Zinke has been hired as managing director and will pursue investing opportunities in energy, financial technology and cybersecurity.

Zinke told The Associated Press he was "glad to be out of the swamp" after almost two years leading an agency that oversees 500 million acres of public lands. He's denied any wrongdoing amid investigations into his private business dealings, a decision to block a tribal casino and other matters.

The former Montana congressman declined to give further details on the terms of his employment.

Artillery One says Zinke will be based in Montana and California but travel extensively overseas.