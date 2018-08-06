RUTLAND, Vt. — A Florida man who worked as a project manager for a company that has done tens of millions of dollars in energy efficiency work for the U.S. government is expected to plead guilty to charges he took more than $2.5 million in kickbacks.
Court documents say Bhaskar Patel, of Windermere, Florida, is scheduled to appear in federal court in Rutland on Monday.
Patel is facing up to 10 years in prison for violating a law against taking kickbacks and bribes involving federal programs. The plea agreement also calls for the 67-year-old Patel to make cash restitution and liquidate some of his assets.
Patel's attorney, David Haas, has said he may have something to say about the case on Monday.
