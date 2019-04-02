DETROIT — A former labor leader in Detroit has pleaded guilty to conspiring to enrich himself and others by having Fiat Chrysler pay for meals, golf and other perks.

Norwood Jewell was a vice president at the United Auto Workers. He is the highest-ranking labor official charged in a scheme to tap cash from a job training center that was financed exclusively by Fiat Chrysler, known as FCA.

The corruption occurred during a period when the UAW and FCA were negotiating labor contracts, although Jewell insists his strategy during 2015 contract talks wasn't affected.

Jewell on Tuesday became the eighth person to plead guilty. Former FCA executive Al Iacobelli is serving a 5 ½-year prison sentence.

Jewell told a judge that he "wasn't perfect." He admits he couldn't accept something of value from FCA.