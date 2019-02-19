MIAMI — Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says he's impressed with Miami's efforts to cope with rising sea levels— and he wishes President Donald Trump were paying attention, too.

Ban visited Miami on Tuesday with the Global Commission on Adaptation, which encourages the development of measures to manage the effects of climate change through technology, planning and investment. He leads the group with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva.

Ban toured two city pump stations and viewed seawall projects from a boat with Mayor Francis Suarez.

He said he was "deeply concerned" about Trump's rollback of environmental protections and his dismissal of climate science.

But Ban said he's encouraged by the commitment of Miami and other U.S. cities to the Paris climate agreement, even though Trump wants the country to withdraw from it.