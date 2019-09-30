Former University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey coach Shannon Miller has accepted a reduced monetary award in her federal discrimination lawsuit against the university.

Earlier this month United States District Judge Patrick Schiltz called her $3 million award "shockingly excessive" and instead offered $750,000 in noneconomic damages on top of her $1.2 million awarded for pay and benefits.

"Coach Miller has decided to accept the court's order in its entirety," attorney Donald Chance Mark Jr. wrote in a letter filed Monday.

UMD declined to renew Miller's contract late in 2014. The following year she, along with two other now-former women's team coaches, sued the university alleging discrimination based on age, sex, sexual orientation and national origin. A jury found in Miller's favor in March 2018.

Miller, who led the women's hockey team for 16 years, will receive a total of $1.9 million in noneconomic damages and pay and benefits and an additional $2.4 million for legal fees and expenses.