WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has told House impeachment investigators that President Donald Trump himself had pressured the State Department to oust her from her post and get her out of the country.

Testifying in defiance of a Trump ban, Yovanovitch told lawmakers investigating Trump's dealings with Ukraine that there was a "concerted campaign" against her based on "unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives."

The diplomat was recalled from Kyiv as Rudy Giuliani — who is Trump's personal attorney and has no official role in the U.S. government — pressed Ukrainian officials to investigate baseless corruption allegations against Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who was involved with a gas company there.