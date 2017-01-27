The Twins on Friday evening announced that former manager Tom Kelly will be honored with a statue at Target Field.

Kelly, 66, managed 2,384 games for the Twins from 1986-2001. Minnesota won a pair of World Series titles in 1987 and 1991. His No. 10 was retired by the team in 2012.

Kelly’s statue will join former players Kirby Puckett, Rod Carew, Kent Hrbek and Harmon Killebrew on the Twins Plaza along with former owners Calvin Griffith, and Carl Pohlad with his wife, Eloise. Twins mascot TC Bear also has a statue.

