Brian Dozier was on a lot of bad baseball teams early in his career, logging more than 3,000 plate appearances for the Twins from 2012-16 and losing at least 90 games in four of those five seasons.

Since then, though, he's been doing a lot of celebrating — first with the playoff-bound Twins in 2017, then with the Dodgers after a trade in 2018 and now with the Nationals in 2019.

Anyone will tell you that winning never gets old, and that seems to particularly be the case for Dozier. Whether all that losing makes winning that much sweeter or whether ol' Brian just likes to cut loose, he is becoming an expert at celebrating.

That brings us to Tuesday, when Dozier's Nationals clinched a wild card berth by defeating the Phillies. The postgame celebration was a typical scene of jubilation, but Dozier went the extra mile with a shirtless, Budweiser-soaked dance in the winning clubhouse.

