NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's former communications chief Hope Hicks has been hired as communications director at the newly revamped Fox company.
Hicks was head of the communications team at the White House before leaving in March. She worked for Trump at his company before he was elected. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that Fox was "beyond lucky" to have her.
She'll work in Los Angeles along with Danny O'Brien, who was named head of government affairs for the company. He's a longtime Washington hand who most recently worked at General Electric.
Fox is reorganizing following the sale of most of Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment assets to the Walt Disney Co.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Kavanaugh to attend White House event, as elections loom
New Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is returning to the White House for a televised appearance Monday with President Donald Trump less than a month before pivotal congressional elections.
State + Local
42,000 people have already voted in Minnesota. Here's what to watch.
This year's early voting pace has surpassed the 2014 midterm, and is roughly on pace with 2016's high turnout.
National
Social media lights up with SpaceX satellite launch
When SpaceX launched a rocket carrying an Argentine Earth-observation satellite from California, both the night sky and social media lit up.
National
New mining claims banned on public land near Yellowstone
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke approved a 20-year ban on new mining claims in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park on Monday, after two proposed gold mines raised concerns the area could be spoiled.
National
State agents investigate police shooting in Superior
State agents are investigating a shooting by police in Superior.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.