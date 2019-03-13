WASHINGTON — Lawyers for former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn say he doesn't want to be sentenced yet because he has more cooperation to offer.
Flynn is expected to be a witness in a trial later this year in Virginia related to foreign lobbying work. He asked Tuesday for a sentencing date to be pushed off into the future.
Flynn was supposed to be sentenced last December for lying to the FBI but asked for a postponement so he could continue cooperating and earn credit toward a lighter sentence.
Prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller's took no position on Flynn's request but said they viewed his cooperation as effectively complete.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
Gov. Walz's budget would increase fees on boating, opioids, water users
Republicans say the fees are no different than tax increases.
Local
Measure at Minnesota Legislature would fine slower drivers in left lane
Lawmaker says it promotes safety, but not everyone agrees.
National
Senate rejection of Trump border emergency no longer certain
The White House and Republican senators sought compromise Tuesday on limiting presidents' powers to unilaterally declare national emergencies, as chances improved that President Donald Trump might avoid a long-expected rejection by Congress of his effort to divert billions more for building barriers along the Mexican border.
Local
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz highlights education proposal in tour of Minnesota schools
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan wrapped up a weeklong tour of Minnesota schools on Tuesday, highlighting their plan to boost education spending…
Business
Twin Cities in running for USDA offices set to be moved out of D.C. area
The Trump administration has pledged to move out two major research divisions out of the Washington area by the end of the year.