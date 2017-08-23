A former Town & Country Club employee has been indicted on charges that she embezzled more than $1 million from the club, the United States attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

As controller for the private golf club in St. Paul from 2008 to 2016, Julie Ann Lee managed the club’s finances and used that role to steal thousands of dollars in cash and write fraudulent checks over the course of eight years, the attorney’s office said.

Lee, 53, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and six counts of filing false tax returns. The Farmington woman is expected to make her first appearance this week in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

The indictment alleges that Lee fraudulently issued herself more than 50 checks totaling $150,000 directly from the country club’s bank account and stole $250,000 in cash. Lee also made payments totaling approximately $600,000 on her personal credit cards from the country club’s bank accounts, according to the indictment.

The money Lee allegedly stole was used for personal travel, home improvements, her mortgage, a 2013 Dodge Charger, a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup, a motorcycle, a recreational vehicle and 81 acres of land in northern Minnesota, according to the indictment.

In an attempt to conceal her scheme and cover the money shortage in the club’s bank accounts, Lee took advances on the club’s line of credit at Alliance Bank. She would sometimes file late quarterly payroll tax returns and make tax payments late to the IRS, which resulted in the club paying more than $300,000 in interest and penalties.

Lee is no longer an employee at the club, said Tom Skoglund, interim general manager.

