NEW YORK — Former New York Times editor Jill Abramson takes a dim view of many of the appearances that reporters at her former newspaper and The Washington Post make on Trump-centric cable television networks.
She says that many are a huge mistake, since they put reporters in a position of seeming to be opinionated. Print reporters are a staple of coverage at CNN and MSNBC these days, often touting the stories they are writing for their newspapers.
Abramson, who has written a book about the media industry, says some of them do it well — citing former colleagues Maggie Haberman and Peter Baker.
She wouldn't ban cable appearances if she were editor, but said she would monitor it carefully.
